Olivarez agreed Wednesday with the Royals on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Olivarez, 25, had previously been a member of the Rockies' 40-man roster during the 2021 and 2022 seasons but has yet to make his MLB debut. The left-hander spent the 2025 campaign in the Giants organization, logging a 3.65 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 46:43 K:BB in 37 innings between Triple-A Sacramento and Double-A Richmond.