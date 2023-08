Williams was traded from the Padres to the Royals on Tuesday in exchange for Scott Barlow, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

A 21-year-old righty, Williams was a third-round pick by the Padres in 2022. He has a 5.74 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 42.1 innings through 12 starts at Single-A.