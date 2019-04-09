Royals' Homer Bailey: Allows three homers in loss

Bailey (0-1) yielded seven runs on eight hits and two walks, taking the loss against Seattle on Monday. He struck out seven and allowed three home runs.

Bailey allowed four runs in the first five innings before letting all three batters he faced to start the sixth reach base without recording an out. His ERA has jumped to an even 9.00 in 10 innings this season. The 6-foot-4 righty posted a 6.09 ERA in just over 106 innings last season and he's on the way to a similarly rough campaign. He'll try to turn things around against Cleveland on Saturday.