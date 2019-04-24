Bailey (2-2) allowed four earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out none across one inning to take the loss Tuesday against the Rays.

Bailey didn't allow an extra-base hit in his abbreviated outing, but couldn't find the strike zone, walking four of the nine batters he faced. After wiggling out of a jam relatively unscathed in the first frame, Bailey couldn't retire any of the four batters he faced to begin the second and was pulled. He had been experiencing a renaissance of sorts prior to this outing and had a 2.7 BB/9 so there's hope he can rebound for his next start, likely to come Sunday against the Angels.