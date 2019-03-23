Royals' Homer Bailey: Could remain in Arizona
Manager Ned Yost said Bailey could remain in extended spring training for another start or two, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The Royals don't need a fifth starter until the second week of the season. As such, Bailey may be held back to begin the year, allowing Kansas City to carry an extra reliever or bench player until the right-hander is needed in the rotation. The veteran reliever owns a 4.05 ERA and 11:3 K:BB through 13.1 innings this spring.
