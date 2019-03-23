Royals' Homer Bailey: Could remain in Arizona

Manager Ned Yost said Bailey could remain in extended spring training for another start or two, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Royals don't need a fifth starter until the second week of the season. As such, Bailey may be held back to begin the year, allowing Kansas City to carry an extra reliever or bench player until the right-hander is needed in the rotation. The veteran reliever owns a 4.05 ERA and 11:3 K:BB through 13.1 innings this spring.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0

    Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0

    Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...