Royals' Homer Bailey: Earns fifth win
Bailey (5-6) earned the win Thursday by holding the Tigers scoreless over six innings. He allowed two hits and three walks while striking out six.
Bailey turned in one of his best performances of the season, holding his opponent scoreless for just the second time to pick up his first win since May 10. The 33-year-old threw 102 pitches, 70 for strikes. Despite the successful outing, Bailey still has much room for improvement with a 5.37 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 61:29 K:BB. Next, he'll gear up for a Thursday showdown against Seattle.
