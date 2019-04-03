Royals' Homer Bailey: Fans eight in 2019 debut

Bailey didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out eight in a 7-6 loss to the Twins.

The veteran right-hander showed flashes of his old form, generating 16 swinging strikes over his 99 pitches (60 total strikes), and Bailey exited the game in line for his first win as a Royal before another bullpen meltdown for K.C. His length injury history gives the club plenty of incentive to take it easy on him, but if Bailey remains on turn he'd next take the mound Tuesday, at home against the Mariners.