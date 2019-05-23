Bailey (4-5) gave up five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two through 1.2 innings, taking the loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday.

A three-run home run from Marcell Ozuna and a two-run home run by Matt Carpenter quickly chased Bailey from this start. His 0.99 HR/9 coming into this start suggests the home runs are not as big of an issue as his 44:22 K:BB. Over the last month, the right-hander has a 3-4 record with a 6.60 ERA. Bailey will make his next start Tuesday against the White Sox.