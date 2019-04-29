Bailey (2-3) gave up four runs on six hits while striking out three through six innings in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Bailey labored through a first inning in which he gave up four hits and three runs, but he recovered to only allow two more baserunners over the next five innings. The 32-year-old didn't allow a free pass after walking four batters in his one inning of work in his last outing. The right-hander has a 5.70 ERA and a 30:11 K:BB through six starts this season. Bailey will get his next start Friday in Detroit.