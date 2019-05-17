Bailey (4-4) allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and four walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rangers.

Bailey had allowed only one earned run through four innings but allowed six of the first seven batters he faced to reach base in the fifth inning. After he exited the game, a throwing error by Ryan O'Hearn allowed three more runs to score, though one was unearned. Despite the poor outing, Bailey allowed only one extra-base hit -- a solo homer to Joey Gallo. However, his four walks were a concern, especially because he has now surrendered 4.0 BB/9 through 45.1 innings this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for Wednesday at St. Louis.