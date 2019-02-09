Royals' Homer Bailey: Joins Kansas City on minors deal
Bailey signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Saturday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.
The Royals don't have much in the way of established rotation arms, so Bailey should at the very least receive a token opportunity to audition for a starting gig in spring training. That being said, the 32-year-old has shown little evidence over the past three seasons in Cincinnati that he's worthy of an extended look in the majors. During that span, Bailey has gone 9-26 with a 6.29 ERA (5.03 FIP) and 6.9 K/9 across 44 starts. In the likely event that Bailey fails to break camp with the big club, he may not be willing to accept an assignment to Triple-A Omaha and could request his release from the organization.
