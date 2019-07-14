Bailey was a late scratch ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Tigers due to an undisclosed reason, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Royals announced Bailey's scratch just over a half hour before game time. Expect the team to provide further clarity on the rationale behind the decision later Sunday. Long reliever Brian Flynn will start in Bailey's stead in what likely amounts to a bullpen game for Kansas City.

