Bailey (4-6) allowed four runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks across 3.2 innings while taking a loss against the Rangers on Saturday.

His 4.56 FIP indicates he's pitched much better than his 6.05 ERA, but Bailey does also possess a 1.53 WHIP and .277 batting average against this season. In his last four starts, he's allowed 15 runs in 14 innings, and during that stretch, Bailey has lost three of his four outings. That's dropped him to 4-6 this season. Bailey will look to get on track against the White Sox in his next start Friday.