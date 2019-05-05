Bailey (3-3) earned the win against the Tigers on Saturday by allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

The Royals exploded for seven runs across the first three innings and Bailey did a good job keeping the TIgers off the board, save for a two-run homer from Jeimer Candelario. The veteran right-hander has a 5.25 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB over 36 innings, and lines up to face the Phillies next Friday.