Royals' Homer Bailey: Officially added to roster
The Royals selected Bailey's contract ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Twins.
Bailey was informed he would be included in the team's rotation coming out of spring training, but he wasn't added to the 40-man or active roster until his first turn came up. The Royals designated reliever Chris Ellis for assignment to open up a spot for Bailey.
