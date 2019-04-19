Bailey allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk across six innings in a victory against the Yankees on Thursday.

The 32-year-old struggled in his first two starts of the year, but since then, he's yielded only one run in 13 frames. That's lowered his ERA to 4.30 and improved his record to 2-1 He also has a 1.09 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 23 innings over four outings. His next start should come on the road against the Rays on Tuesday.