Following Tuesday's rainout, Bailey will start the nightcap of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Brad Keller, who was Wednesday's scheduled starter, will start Game 1, affording Bailey a full extra day of rest. He has a 4.70 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 15.1 innings across three starts this month.