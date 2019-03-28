Royals' Homer Bailey: Sticking in minor leagues

The Royals reassigned Bailey to the minor leagues Thursday.

Bailey claimed the final available spot in the Royals' rotation, but because the team won't require a fourth or fifth starter until next week, he won't be added to the 40-man or active roster right away. The right-hander could make his Kansas City debut as soon as April 2 versus the Twins.

