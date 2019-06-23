Bailey (7-6) gave up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five through 5.1 innings to take the win over the Twins on Sunday.

Bailey had his scoreless-inning streak end at 16.2 innings in the fourth inning, but that was all he would surrender as he won his third consecutive start. The right-hander has a 0.71 ERA in his last 25 innings and continues to own the AL Central with a 4-0 record and a 2.26 ERA against the division. Bailey will look to keep it going in his next start Saturday against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.