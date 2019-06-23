Royals' Homer Bailey: Strikes out five in win
Bailey (7-6) gave up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five through 5.1 innings to take the win over the Twins on Sunday.
Bailey had his scoreless-inning streak end at 16.2 innings in the fourth inning, but that was all he would surrender as he won his third consecutive start. The right-hander has a 0.71 ERA in his last 25 innings and continues to own the AL Central with a 4-0 record and a 2.26 ERA against the division. Bailey will look to keep it going in his next start Saturday against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...