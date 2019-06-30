Bailey allowed five runs on five hits and four walks across five innings during Saturday's 7-5 loss at Toronto. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Bailey gave up only four runs over his previous four starts, but a grand slam from Cavan Biggio flipped the script on the veteran Saturday. Bailey struggled with his control all afternoon, delivering only 58 of his 103 pitches for strikes. It still proved to be a solid June for the 33-year-old with a 3.48 ERA and 1.28 WHIP, and he'll look to rediscover that form Thursday against the Indians.