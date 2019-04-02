Royals' Homer Bailey: Tabbed as Wednesday's starter
Bailey will be recalled to start Wednesday's game against the Twins, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Bailey is a bottom-of-the-barrel starting pitcher at this stage of his career, particularly in the American League on a non-contending club. He will pitch opposite Kyle Gibson and could hold this rotation spot for the foreseeable future.
