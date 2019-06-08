Royals' Homer Bailey: Takes no decision
Bailey took a no decision in Friday's win after holding the White Sox to three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three through six innings of work.
The right-hander displayed solid control in getting the ball over the plate to record his longest outing since May 4. Bailey gave up a two-out, two-run double to James McCann in the third but bounced back by retiring 10 of the next 11 batters. The 33-year-old actually pitched into the seventh inning but got pulled after giving up a leadoff double to Tim Anderson. Bailey will carry a 5.90 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 55:26 K:BB into a Thursday matchup against Detroit.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...