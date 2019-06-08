Bailey took a no decision in Friday's win after holding the White Sox to three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three through six innings of work.

The right-hander displayed solid control in getting the ball over the plate to record his longest outing since May 4. Bailey gave up a two-out, two-run double to James McCann in the third but bounced back by retiring 10 of the next 11 batters. The 33-year-old actually pitched into the seventh inning but got pulled after giving up a leadoff double to Tim Anderson. Bailey will carry a 5.90 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 55:26 K:BB into a Thursday matchup against Detroit.