Royals' Homer Bailey: Tosses four scoreless innings

Bailey allowed four hits and one walk while recording two strikeouts over four scoreless innings during Saturday's spring game against the Brewers.

Bailey joined the Royals on a minor-league deal in February after being released by the Dodgers and is attempting to crack the back end of the starting rotation. Saturday's outing was a step in the right direction, as the 32-year-old has now given up four runs on 12 hits across 7.1 spring innings.