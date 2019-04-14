Royals' Homer Bailey: Tosses two-hit gem
Bailey (1-1) earned the win against the Indians on Saturday by allowing only two hits over seven shutout innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Bailey was able to channel his form from 2013 as he blanked Cleveland through seven strong frames to earn his first win since last May. The veteran right-hander has a 5.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB through his first three starts (17 innings), and and lines up to face the Yankees on Thursday.
