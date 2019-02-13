Royals' Homer Bailey: Working exclusively as starter
Bailey will only be viewed as a starting pitcher this spring, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Between injuries and performance, Bailey struggled during his most recent years in Cincinnati. His ERA sat north of 6.00 each of the past three seasons and he averaged a mere 6.9 K/9 over that span. Regardless, the Royals will only try him out as a starter and see if he can pose as an improvement over their back-end options. Only time will tell how things play out. If he's unable to crack the Opening Day rotation, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bailey become a free agent once again.
