Bailey (4-3) allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks across five innings to earn a victory against the Phillies on Friday.

One of his three walks led to a run, but he worked around all of the other traffic. While Bailey has been very inconsistent this season, he has allowed just three runs in his last 11 innings. During that stretch, he's won two games and dropped his ERA to 4.83. He is 3-3 overall and also has a 1.32 WHIP with 38 strikeouts in 41 innings. His next start is scheduled for the Rangers on Thursday.