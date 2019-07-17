Arteaga was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Arteaga will take the roster spot of Adalberto Mondesi (shoulder), who was sent to the injured list Wednesday. The 25-year-old compiled a .237/.293/.263 slash line across 43 plate appearances with the Royals earlier in the season. He'll likley fill a utility role during his time in the majors.

