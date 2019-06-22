Arteaga will start at shortstop and bat eighth Saturday against the Twins.

Arteaga is in the lineup for a third straight game and looks like he'll act as the Royals' everyday shortstop while they wait for Adalberto Mondesi (groin) to return from the 10-day injured list. The 25-year-old went hitless in his first five big-league at-bats and won't warrant much immediate attention outside of AL-only formats.

