Arteaga will start at shortstop and bat sixth Saturday against the Indians, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Arteaga will draw his third consecutive start and looks set to stick in the lineup for the duration of Adalberto Mondesi's (shoulder) stay on the injured list. The 25-year-old brings most of his value on the defensive end, as he managed an underwhelming .299/.333/.394 line with an 11-for-16 success rate on stolen-base attempts over 66 games at Triple-A Omaha prior to his callup.