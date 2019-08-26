Arteaga is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.

Arteaga logged back-to-back starts at shortstop to close out the Royals' weekend series in Cleveland, but the rookie still looks like only a part-time player. With a .188/.248/.218 slash line over his first 111 plate appearances in the majors, Arteaga hasn't done much to change his reputation as a glove-first player.