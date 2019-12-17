Play

Arteaga signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday.

Humberto was non-tendered by the Royals at the beginning of December, but he will return to the team on a minor-league deal. After the 25-year-old made his major-league debut in 2019, it wouldn't be surprising if he got the chance to compete in the big-league camp during spring training. Over 66 games with Triple-A Omaha last year, Arteaga recorded a .727 OPS with five home runs and 11 stolen bases.

More News
Our Latest Stories