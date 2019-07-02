Arteaga was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Arteaga appeared in 11 games for the Royals, hitting an unimpressive .237/.293/.263. He could return in a utility capacity at some point this season, but his numbers don't suggest that he'll be much of a fantasy asset. Adalberto Mondesi (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories