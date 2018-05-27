Dozier will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Rangers.

With Lucas Duda (foot) and Cheslor Cuthbert (back) on the disabled list, Dozier has settled in as the Royals' primary option at first base since getting promoted from Triple-A Omaha on May 14. Over his 12 games with the big club, Dozier is hitting .250 with three extra-base hits, all doubles. Neither Duda nor Cuthbert appears especially close to a return from the DL, so Dozier should have some security in an everyday role, despite having yet to make much of an impact in the fantasy realm.