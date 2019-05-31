Royals' Hunter Dozier: Aiming for return Tuesday

Dozier (side) is optimistic he can take dry swings Saturday, swing off a tee Sunday, and then return to the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

This would be the best-case scenario for Dozier, who likely won't know more about his timetable until he picks up a bat Saturday. With Dozier out of the mix at least until Tuesday, Cheslor Cuthbert figures to see time at the hot corner.