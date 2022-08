Dozier (personal) was activated from the paternity list and is starting in right field Thursday against the Rays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Dozier was away from the Royals the past few days to be with his family, but he'll rejoin the team for Thursday's series opener in Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old is off to a slow start in August with a .167/.222/.214 slash line through 11 games.