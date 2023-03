Dozier (illness) will start at third base and bat third in Friday's Cactus League game versus the Athletics.

Dozier was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with an illness, but it was never expected to be a long-term issue. The 31-year-old is expected to be the Royals' primary starter at the hot corner this season. Entering Friday, he's gone 3-for-6 with a home run, a stolen base and two total runs scored across two Cactus League games.