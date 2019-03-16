Dozier (groin) will serve as the Royals' designated hitter and bat sixth in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

As anticipated, Dozier's groin injury was only a minor concern that kept him out of action for a couple days. He'll be eased back into the lineup without any defensive responsibilities, but expect him to take back his normal duties at third base early on during the upcoming week.

