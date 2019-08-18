Royals' Hunter Dozier: Back-to-back two-hit games
Dozier recorded a pair of base hits across four at-bats in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Mets.
The Royals struggled to generate much offense against Mets ace Jacob deGrom, with Dozier accounting for half of the team's hits on the day. The 27-year-old has now churned out back-to-back two-hit performances to lift his season-long OPS to .924 heading into Sunday's contest.. Dozier will start in right field and bat third in the series finale.
