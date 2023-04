Dozier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Dozier started in right field in both of the first two games of the series in Arizona, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday while Jackie Bradley gets a turn in the outfield. MJ Melendez -- who is serving as the Royals' designated hitter Wednesday -- should eventually settle back into a role in the corner outfield, but Dozier may still have a path to seeing playing time at third base if his performance warrants it.