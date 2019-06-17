Royals' Hunter Dozier: Beginning rehab stint

Dozier will start a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Dozier is expected to spend three days with the Naturals before joining his wife Thursday for the birth of his child. He'll then be sent to Triple-A Omaha, where he'll finish out the remainder of his rehab stint. It was initially reported that Dozier could return sometime during the Royals' upcoming series with the Mariners, but given this most recent timetable, it looks as though he'll remain on the injured list at least until the weekend.

