Dozier went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over Minnesota.

The 29-year-old plated Edward Olivares with a fielder's choice in the fifth inning, then came around to score on a Whit Merrifield single. In the ninth, Dozier added an insurance run with a solo shot off Minnesota reliever Juan Minaya. It's been a rough start to 2021 for Dozier, who is slashing .143/.206/.349 with six home runs, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base in 136 plate appearances.