Dozier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Three of the Royals' first four batters homered in the first inning off of Arizona starter Zach Davies. This was Dozier's second homer in his last five games and his fifth of the year. The slugger is up to a .270/.318/.461 slash line with 13 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base in three attempts while adding eight doubles and two triples. He's hit well enough to maintain a place in the lineup nearly everyday, though he's seen time at first base and right field most often when he's not the designated hitter.