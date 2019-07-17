Royals' Hunter Dozier: Breaking out of slump
Dozier went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in an 11-0 victory against the White Sox on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old came into the night hitting just .214 with no home runs in July, but he has five hits, including a homer and double in the last two games. Perhaps he's finally breaking out of his slump. After missing 18 games to start the month, Dozier also hit only .194 in June. But for the season, he's batting .287 with 14 home runs, 50 RBI, 37 runs and one steal in 268 at-bats.
