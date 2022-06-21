Dozier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Monday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Dozier was caught stealing after getting aboard on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning. He tried again in the seventh with more success, then capped off his night with an eighth-inning solo shot for the final run of the game. He's hit safely in each of the last two games after snapping an 0-for-13 skid. Overall, the utility man has slashed .259/.325/.426 with seven homers, 22 RBI, 27 runs scored, two steals, 11 doubles and two triples through 59 contests this season.