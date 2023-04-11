Dozier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 11-2 loss to the Rangers.
Dozier's homer was one of four hits for the Royals, and the only one to go for extra bases. The utility man has primarily split time between third base and first base early in 2023. While he's hitting a paltry .138 with two RBI, two runs scored and a 1:9 BB:K, only four Royals are hitting above .200, so Dozier's playing time is not yet at risk. He'll need to show more consistency with the bat to be useful in fantasy, though he's also failed to hit above .236 over the last three years, so history isn't on his side.