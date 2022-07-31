Dozier went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Yankees.
Dozier got the Royals within a run on his eighth-inning homer. He entered Sunday 0-for-11 over his last three games and added three more fruitless at-bats before making an impact. The 30-year-old is up to the 10-homer mark for the fourth time in his career. He's added 34 RBI, 37 runs scored, two stolen bases, 19 doubles and three triples while slashing .254/.318/.429 through 346 plate appearances. If he remains with the Royals after Tuesday's trade deadline, Dozier figures to be a fixture in the lineup, with time at third base and in left field most open currently.
