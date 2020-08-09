The Royals reinstated Dozier from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday.
Dozier looks like he'll be ready to make his season debut in Sunday's series finale with the Twins after he was shut down shortly before Opening Day following a positive COVID-19 test. He's since cleared all coronavirus-related protocols and has been working out with the Royals for nearly a week, so Dozier should be ready to reclaim an everyday role right off the bat. Dozier enjoyed a breakout in his age-27 campaign in 2019, batting .279 with 26 home runs, 84 RBI and 75 runs in 139 games.