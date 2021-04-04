Manager Mike Matheny said that Dozier will put in a workout Sunday after he noticed a reduction in the swelling in his bruised right thumb, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Dozier is out of the lineup for a second straight game Sunday against the Rangers, but Matheny noted that the 29-year-old could be available off the bench for the series finale depending on how he fares during the workout. He's being viewed as day-to-day for the time being and is seemingly on track to avoid a stint on the injured list.