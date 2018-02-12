Royals' Hunter Dozier: Could factor in at first base in 2018
General manager Dayton Moore said Dozier could be an option at first base this season if the Royals don't re-sign Eric Hosmer, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Dozier has played just 12 games at first base through his first five seasons as a pro, but the Royals are apparently confident enough in his ability as a defender to call for the transition should it be necessary. The 26-year-old saw his prospect star fade a little bit in 2017 after turning in a lackluster .243/.341/.441 slash line across three minor-league levels in an injury-shortened season (33 games). He'll look to get back on track in 2018, and with the Royals in the midst of a rebuild, Dozier should have a shot to carve out a role for himself in spring; if he earns regular at-bats, Dozier has the ability to post solid power numbers with a low batting average.
