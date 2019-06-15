Royals' Hunter Dozier: Could return early next week

Dozier (side) took swings off a tee Saturday and could be activated for Kansas City's upcoming series at Seattle, which runs Monday through Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Dozier completed a batting practice session Friday and has shown no issues with the side soreness that landed him on the injured list June 3. Manager Ned Yost was originally targeting a Thursday return for the 27-year-old, but his recent rehab progress has apparently bumped up that timeline a couple days.